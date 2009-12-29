American Jet Fuel Demand Remains In 8-Year Recession

Not only has the U.S. passed a major 2007 peak in total oil consumption, but in particular it’s also consuming far less jet fuel than just a year ago… or even eight years ago.
The U.S. has yet to re-take its peak jet fuel consumption from 2001, pre-9/11. This despite the substantial economic growth since then.
Infectious Greed: The real peak came in August of 2001, before 9/11 changed everything in air travel. And we’re now down 23% from that particular peak.
