American Airlines is resuming 13 international routes next year despite delays in receiving Boeing Dreamliner aircraft — see the full list

American Airlines. Thomas Pallini/Insider

American Airlines is returning 13 routes to its international network as it prepares for strong demand to Europe.

The carrier has also had to drop five markets due to delays in Boeing Dreamliner deliveries.

In addition to returning service, American is launching all-new routes to Doha, Qatar, and Tel Aviv.

American Airlines is expanding its international network with over a dozen returning routes in 2022.

Dallas-based American is resuming 13 international routes next year from its hubs in Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, and New York, the airline told Insider. The routes are mostly to Europe — though one will go to Asia — and have not flown since 2019 or ceased during the onset of the pandemic.

“We anticipate the summer of 2022 will be probably the highest demand summer to Europe we’ve seen as an industry,” American’s vice president of network planning Brian Znontins told Insider. “People who have been putting off their trip for a couple of years now are finally eager to go and get out to Rome or Paris wherever they want to go. So, not only do we have the normal level of demand for these markets, add two years of pent of demand from prior years and we expect planes to be pretty full this summer.”

While the expansion gives more options to travelers, the airline also has been forced to cut routes for next summer due to delayed aircraft deliveries.

On Thursday, American revealed in a memo seen by Insider that up to 13 Dreamliner planes that were expected to be in its fleet by winter 2021 won’t be delivered on time due to delays from Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer has had quality control issues forcing it to halt deliveries of the 787 in October 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Because of the delays, American will cut five international markets next summer, including Edinburgh, Scotland; Shannon Ireland; Prague, Czech Republic; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Hong Kong.

According to Znontins, the carrier’s widebody capacity will be at 80% of its 2019 levels for summer 2022, which is as much as its fleet will allow it to fly.

“We’re so disappointed in Boeing right now because they are not delivering the airplanes that they promised they would, and if they did, we would be flying even more to Europe than we are in our current schedule,” Znontins told Insider.

Moreover, American will reduce frequencies to Beijing and Shanghai in China and Sydney, Australia. Znontins told Insider that the company is having problems with the Chinese government.

“They [the Chinese government] are only letting us fly two times a week to China right now, which is well below the bilateral negotiations between the US and Chinese permits,” Znontins told Insider. “We do not see that changing anytime soon, so we’ve adjusted our schedules accordingly to give our passengers a bit more confidence in the flights they do book.”

Overall, demand to Asia is also slow to recover and Znontins does not expect it to return for another year or two.

Despite the setbacks, American is launching two all-new routes to the Middle East, including to Doha, Qatar from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Tel Aviv, Israel from Dallas/Fort Worth.

Here’s a closer look at American’s 13 returned international routes:

Between Philadelphia and Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Barcelona beginning March 27 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will face no competition.

Between Chicago and Barcelona

Chicago, Illinois. Allan Baxter/Getty Images

American is returning daily service between Chicago and Barcelona beginning May 7 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Chicago and Paris

Paris, France Taylor Rains/Insider

American is returning daily service between Chicago and Paris beginning March 27 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will compete with United and Air France.

Between Philadelphia and Paris

Paris, France Taylor Rains/Insider

American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Paris beginning March 27 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The carrier will be the only competitor.

Between Charlotte and Dublin

Dublin, Ireland. David Soanes Photography / Via Getty

American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Dublin beginning May 5 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Charlotte and Rome

Rome, Italy S.Borisov/Shutterstock

American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Rome beginning summer 2022 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the only competitor.

Between Phoenix and London

Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Burris/Shutterstock

American is returning daily service between Phoenix and London beginning March 26 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will compete with British Airways.

Between Raleigh and London

Raleigh, North Carolina. Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock

American is returning daily service between Raleigh and London beginning March 26 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Philadelphia and Lisbon

London, England. Chris Gorman/Getty Images

American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Lisbon beginning March 26 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will face no competition.

Between Charlotte and Madrid

Madrid, Spain. Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

American is returning daily service between Charlotte and Madrid beginning March 27 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.

Between Philadelphia and Madrid

Madrid, Spain. Vicente Méndez/Getty Images

American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Madrid beginning March 26 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will be the only operator.

Between Philadelphia and Venice

Venice, Italy. Insider

American is returning daily service between Philadelphia and Venice beginning May 7 using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The carrier will be the only operator.

Between Dallas and Beijing

Beijing, China. Wang Yukun/Getty Images

American is returning twice-weekly service between Dallas and Beijing on Mondays and Thursdays beginning March 3 using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. The carrier will be the sole competitor.