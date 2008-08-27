American Idol Winner Ruben Studdard Owes $200,000 In Back Taxes

It’s been a rough 10 months for former American Idol Ruben Studdard. First he was dropped from his record label, now the government has placed liens on his property since he owes $200,000 in back taxes. Studdard was attempting to bounce back from his stalled music career by opening a nightclub, which may be harder to pull off now.



Extra: “American Idol” Ruben Studdard, 29, has a hefty tax debt of nearly $200K in unpaid taxes, reports the AP, citing court filings showing that the Feds and Alabama have placed liens on Studdard’s property.

It seems the singer has a problem with unpaid income taxes for 2003 and 2005, but his Birmingham attorney, Byron Perkins, told the Birmingham News that his client has the dough to pay. Ruben was named “Idol” in 2003, just edging out Clay Aiken for the title.

Alabama developer John Elkington is wondering if the liens on Studdard’s goods will affect Ruben’s six-figure investment in a Birmingham club expected to bear his name.

