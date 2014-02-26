'American Idol' Will Lose Money For First Time Ever Thanks To Stars' Ridiculous Salaries

Kevin Winter/Getty The current cast of ‘American Idol’ season 13 don’t come cheap.

“American Idol” has been one of the most successful reality competition shows of all time — until now.

The show that once made billions of dollars in profits will actually lose money in its current 13th season, multiple sources connected with the show tell TMZ.

The projected losses are a result of sky-high salaries and decreased ratings. This week, the Olympics pushed “Idol” ratings to a record low with 9.2 million viewers.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s massive current costs, per TMZ:

Judge Jennifer Lopez’s salary: North of $US15 million. (MailOnline reports Lopez made $17.5 million deal to return to her judge post a third season. She is considered the bigger star on the judges panel which also includes singers Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr.)

North of $US15 million. (MailOnline reports Lopez made $17.5 million deal to return to her judge post a third season. She is considered the bigger star on the judges panel which also includes singers Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr.) Host Ryan Seacrest’s salary: North of $US15 million

North of $US15 million New set: Between $US5 and $US7 million

Between $US5 and $US7 million Viewer phone calls: $US5 million

$US5 million They are also still paying the salaries of two executive producers who were fired last season.

And with ratings down 26% from last season, so are advertising dollars.

Yet despite the financial loss, don’t expect “Idol” to be axed from the airwaves anytime soon.

TMZ reports the show will be back for a 14th season next year thanks to Simon Cowell’s other baby, “X Factor,” getting cancelled — leaving plenty of Fox airtime for “Idol.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.