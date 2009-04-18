"American Idol" Wants A Piece Of Susan Boyle Mania

Susan Boyle may soon be singing the song that’s moved millions of YouTube viewers to tears on American Idol.



Ryan Seacrest, who has a bizarre amount of power over at AI, twittered last night that he’s pitching the producers the idea of having Boyle appear on the show:

genius idea…im gonna shoot e-mail to producers now. RT @SpitBaby So when is American Idol going to have Susan Boyle on as a musical guest?

We wouldn’t be surprised if Boyle is belting out Les Miz on AI soon.

But if she shows up, don’t expect Simon Cowell, who praised her performance on Britain’s Got Talent, to give her a kiss when he sees her again.

Cowell says that he won’t be the 47 year-old’s first kiss:

USA Today: “No, I will not be the first person to kiss her,” he says in an Extra interview airing tonight.

But fellow American Idol judge Randy Jackson has a plan: “I think Simon and I should do a dual kiss on each cheek on Susan Boyle. I’ll fly to London with him. We will sit right beside her and kiss her at the same time. We’ll do a countdown to the kiss.”

Poor, Susan Boyle. She’s already become a YouTube sensation and could be on her way to a singing career, but will she ever achieve her dream of being kissed?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.