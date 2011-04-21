"American Idol" Producer Blames Female Viewers For Messing Up The Show, Says Voting System May Change Next Year

“American Idol” executive producer Ken Warwick now says that in light of Pia Toscano‘s early exit, he’s considering “tweaking” the voting system next year.



Just what changes he’ll make are unclear — but it’s clear who he blames for the need for change.

“The texting, the tweeting, the social glue we strive for–we were aware that voting would be skewed,” Warwick said. “Young girls and (mothers) are a driving force (in the voting). So how can we keep it fair? We’re not going to start fiddling with the voting now — but there are many ideas on the table.”

Maybe it’s true that more women vote than men — across all age groups.

But the idea that jealous women brazenly withheld votes from Toscano — an idea Steven Tyler himself asserted — is a load of crap.

If producers really believe the competition has boiled down to women voting blindly (or, rather, deafly) for cute guys, then how do they explain last week’s exit of Paul MacDonald?

The bottom line on Toscano’s exit is this: Her voice rivals Celine Dion. People widely assumed she was safe and cast their votes for underdogs.

Women aren’t making Warwick’s show look bad. Warwick is making Warwick’s show look bad. Nearly three weeks after she was cut loose, Toscano is still making headlines — and just booked an appearance on next week’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

So if Warwick needs to tweak anything, it’s the contracts that allow offed competitors to sing elsewhere while the season is still ongoing.

And while he’s at it, he can tweak his attitude on his female viewers.

Maybe he doesn’t like the way their votes are coming in — but he ought to remember that when Toscano’s first album comes out, it’s not going to be boys lining up to buy it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.