"American Idol" Sues "Stripper Idol"

American Idol producers are suing an Austin night club for over a weekly contest called “Stripper Idol” (how original). Not only that, but they want the profits too! Didn’t anyone tell these producers that copying is the highest form of flattery?



AP via SF Chronicle: In its lawsuit against Palazio, FremantleMedia calls “Stripper Idol” a trademark violation that could mislead the public to think the TV show sponsors the event, The Dallas Morning News reported in Tuesday editions.

Advertisements for the stripping contest use a logo with a “colour scheme, design and font” similar to the TV show’s. Waitresses at the club also wear T-shirts emblazoned with the logo, according to the lawsuit.

“Defendants are infringing upon FremantleMedia’s trademark rights,” the suit alleges. “There is a substantial likelihood that consumers will be confused, misled or deceived as to the sponsorship … of the defendants’ stripper talent contest.”

Palazio managers initially thought the lawsuit was a joke. But they don’t plan to end the Thursday night strip-off.

