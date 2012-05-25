'AMERICAN IDOL': Which Finalists Dominated The Music Scene And Who Crashed And Burned

Season: 8

Finished: 6th

North Carolina resident Anoop Desai looked like he'd be a big joke when he auditioned for 'American Idol,' but he ended finishing the competition at a decent sixth place. The singer released a few songs that were semi-successful but nothing broke him out of the pack. He's currently working on a tour for his next single 'Oowee.'

Check out his 'AI' audition here.