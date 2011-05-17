UPFRONTS 2011: Here's The Best And Worst Of What's Coming To Fox

Watching Fox’s upfront, you could tell the oft-winning network just doesn’t have to try too hard.



There was none of the earnest, we’re-working-hard-we-swear NBC vibe at the Beacon Theatre — just triumphant executive soundbytes and a parade of network stars, including Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul, now of “The X Factor.”

Fox opened the show with three separate “Glee” segments — Darren Criss and The Warblers singing live, a pre-taped number that showed the cast frolicking in New York, and a quick, derisive visit from one Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester.

More talent trotted diagonally across the stage like so many bridal parties entering a reception — new-show headliners Jaime Pressly and Jonah Hill among them.

Then came the shows — and it’s a mixed bunch. No real mission statement or theme informing the choices here — just more standalone picks that demonstrate how good the network is at picking things their viewers want.

Jonah Hill is the man behind this animated sitcom about a cosmopolitan third-grader. It feels like a worthy add to Fox's animation properties because it's subtler humour than 'Family Guy' but still hilarious. We don't necessarily mean 'worst' in terms of quality here -- 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter' isn't pushing any boundaries, but that show is well-matched to Fox viewers, and this one isn't. Zooey Deschanel is a fascinating TV get, but it's hard to buy her slapstick goofiness when we've been made to watch her in a state of pretty, blinking aplomb throughout her film career. Plus, Damon Wayans, Jr. will have to be recast now that ABC has renewed 'Happy Endings,' and the show's chemistry will suffer for it. This was a tough call -- 'Terra Nova' certainly feels intriguing and high-stakes. But 'Alcatraz' is pure 'Prison Break' fan bait -- and the presentation's best example of how good Fox is at giving their audiences what they want. Hmm. At first glance, this show seems Fox-perfect, but there's so many odd personality traits flying around (The main character was in Iraq! He doesn't trust caller ID!) that you have to wonder if 'Finder' will hit the threshold of the audience's acceptance of idiosyncratic-character dramas. 'Finder' just feels thrown together. An animated series featuring the movie's original cast. OK. Why? Now check out what NBC's serving up for fall. Click here to see the best and worst of the Peacock's new lineup >>

