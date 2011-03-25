Why Are "American Idol" Judges Kissing Up To Contestants This Year?

“American Idol” producers were up front about season 10 from the beginning — it was going to be a new day of positivity, and encouragement, and hugging.



But all of it — especially the hugging — is curiously out of control.

Last night, judge Steven Tyler leapt onto the stage to embrace contestant Jacob Lusk, who had just finished his rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By.”

Then judge Randy Jackson jumped on the bandwagon by calling it the greatest single performance in the history of the show. (Lusk was stellar, but what a weirdly definitive statement for Jackson to make — especially since the judges often change their opinions after watching the show back on tape.)

Then, more hugging! In what seemed at first to be a joke but ultimately wasn’t, host Ryan Seacrest invited the first row of the audience to come up and give Lusk a grateful squeeze.

Simon Cowell was almost palpably missed at that moment — and in fact, he may have something to do with these displays of adulation.

With Cowell’s show “The X Factor” and NBC’s “The Voice” coming to television soon, “Idol” producers likely have competition on the brain.

Although the point of the show is to tough-love raw talent into industry-ready singers, perhaps producers would right now rather hammer home that the unknowns dug up on “Idol” are the best newbies out there.

The judges have said as much by repeatedly congratulating themselves on the calibre of the contestants they’ve fielded this year. And the media has pretty much bought the idea that this is the best cast of “Idol” hopefuls ever.

They are a brilliant bunch, but all this talk about the best-ever of everything just seems a little hyper.

And pump the brakes on the hugging, please.

Video of Lusk’s already-legendary performance below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.