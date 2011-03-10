Is Tonight's Pre-Taped American Idol At Risk Of Being Manipulated?

In response to news that American Idol was pre-taped, conspiracy theory-minded critics said the pre-taping may lead to manipulation of the show’s results.



On Sunday, Nigel “dizzyfeet” Lythgoe explained the decision to pre-tape the shows, tweeting “We are pre-taping for 2 weeks as we have a new Director & new judges. It has nothing to do with manipulation you morons.”

His tweet resulted in some spirited banter.

Lythgoe finally signed off, saying “Sorry I can’t play anymore I have to go to work. There’s manipulating to be done. xox.”

A FOX network representative also told People on Tuesday that the show had to be pre-taped to make sure that the performances for all 13 contestants make it into the two-hour broadcast.

This means that if you were waiting for the top 13 to perform live for the first time tonight, don’t hold your breath. The singers pre-taped their performances on Tuesday night after the Fox network confirmed that the show is not quite ready to go fully live, reports MTV.

However, Thursday night’s elimination show will air live.

