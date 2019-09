“American Idol” ended on a very uneasy note tonight as Pia Toscano, one of the show’s strongest singers, was sent home.



Jennifer Lopez cried, Steven Tyler snapped, Randy Jackson ranted.

Tyler later told reporters on the post-“Idol” red carpet: “Boys aren’t voting, and girls are jealous.”

Video below.

