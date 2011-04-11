Pia Toscano Gets A Record Deal With Interscope -- So What's The Point Of Winning "American Idol" Again?

The countdown to Pia Toscano‘s inevitable record deal started the second Wednesday’s episode of “American Idol” ended — and now we can stop the clock.



Toscano is reportedly in the final stages of working out a contract with Interscope Records, the label chaired by Jimmy Iovine.

Interscope took over the task of signing “Idol” winners for the first time this season — Sony had been the show’s label partner since the show premiered.

Bringing in Interscope was all part of the season 10 makeover — and Iovine has been a huge presence on the show this year, mentoring the contestants each week.

So here we have the makings of an awkward situation. Toscano, a huge talent who deserves a career in music, has essentially already captured the prize eight contestants are still fighting for: an Interscope contract.

What, then, is the point of winning the show?

Iovine’s increasingly comfy relationship with the talent complicates things further: as contestants get kicked off, will he simply cherrypick the ones he likes and lock them up?

Or — and this might be worse for everyone — will getting singled out by Iovine be a privilege only Toscano enjoys, thus pitting her against the eventual winner?

We’ll have to wait and see. But at this pace, Toscano could perform her new hit single on the finale show of this season — and she’d likely upstage the finalists effortlessly.

