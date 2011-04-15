WATCH: Paul McDonald Voted Off "American Idol," And Guess What Job The Remaining Singers Would Rather Have?

Hollywood producer Rob Reiner stopped by the “American Idol” set this week (the theme was movie music).



After amusing the kids (and us) with a lyrical version of the “Chariots of Fire” theme, he cut to the chase — did any of these burgeoning little fameballs have the acting bug?

Half of the contestants — Casey Abrams, Jacob Lusk, Haley Reinhart and Stefano Langone — raised their hands to say that yes, they are.

Abrams wanted to know if he can be the next Jack Black, who “acts very well and sings very well.”

Reiner said yes. “Why couldn’t you be Seth Rogen’s younger, bass-playing brother? Why couldn’t that happen?”

This is what comes of growing up in a world of Disney-Channel-bred triple threats, we suppose.

But it makes it more of a shame, then, that Paul McDonald, who appears to have no interest in anything but singing, got sent home.

Video below.



