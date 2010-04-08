'American Idol' Loses Tiny Ratings Steam To 'Dancing,' But Still Makes Massive Ad Bucks

Fox’s “American Idol” (NWS) is usually comfortably nestled in TV’s No. 1 most-watched spot.



But “Dancing With the Stars” beat Idol in the ratings the other day.

Are they a threat?

Not according to Bill Carter at the New York Times. As we’ve told you before, American Idol is still TV’s most lucrative show. According to Nielsen, “Idol” brings in $642,000 for each 30-second ad spot, while “Dancing” charges just $209,000.

Carter explains the maths:

Why the huge disparity? Because the two shows, while now close in overall viewers, have vastly different audience profiles. These can be summed up in simple terms: “Dancing” is heavily female and older; “Idol” is heavily female and younger. Read more at the New York Times >

Let’s hear it for the ladies.

