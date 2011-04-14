WATCH: Jimmy Iovine Slams Miley Cyrus, Skewers Jacob Lusk On "American Idol" -- Isn't It Time He Joined The Judges' Panel?

Head of Interscope and “American Idol” mentor Jimmy Iovine is getting a lot more vocal on “American Idol.”



Last night he encouraged Lauren Alaina to “bury” Miley Cyrus when singing Cyrus’s hit “The Climb,” telling an embarrassed Alaina she’s a “much stronger singer.”

He also told Alaina it’s up to her to “steal” Pia Toscano‘s votes.

Later, Iovine reprimanded contestant Jacob Lusk for a bit of diva-like behaviour a few weeks back.

Lusk had told the audience that if they didn’t vote for him, it was only because they couldn’t face their own “man in the mirror” (Lusk had just sung the Michael Jackson single.)

Iovine pointed out that that was a pretty big statement for an artist who’s never sold a record yet.

Meanwhile, the judges — who came under fire for their no-negativity lack of guidance after Toscano’s exit — continued to be all sunshine and roses. Audiences trying to discern which singers are strongest still aren’t getting any help from the panel.

So here’s a suggestion — make room for Iovine at the table. Let him be the critical anchor.

Randy Jackson clearly never wanted that job, and he isn’t doing it.

Iovine tells it like it is — and besides, he’s the one whose dollar is riding on these singers.

Videos below.

