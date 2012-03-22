'American Idol' Launches A Clothing Line At Kohl's That Doesn't Use 'American' Or 'Idol' In Its Name—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Kohl’s



‘American Idol‘ is launching a clothing line at Kohl’s … without using any part of its name in the collection’s label. “Authentic Icon” (still using the initials, AI) will be geared towards juniors and young men. “We’re working to make sure it lives independently from ‘American Idol,'” David Luner, an exec VP at the company that owns the show, told Ad Age. Idol judge Jennifer Lopez currently designs a line for Kohl’s as well.Move over Burger King. Wendy’s has taken over as the second biggest hamburger chain McDonald’s is still number one.

Thrillist Media Group has made Philippe Guelton its new president.

Crate & Barrel is choosing between TBWA/Chiat/Day and Mother as its new lead creative agency.

Gregory McCastle has been appointed president of Cablevision Systems’ media sales. Previously, McCastle was a SVP at AT&T Services Inc.

After eight years, copywriter Allon Tatarka has left Mother NY.

