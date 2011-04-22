Why The Real Winner Of "American Idol" Is Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez may be getting a second reality show from “Idol” producer Simon Fuller.



Lopez and Fuller are reportedly in talks to launch an “Idol”-type show based in Latin America. The songstress and her husband, Marc Anthony, would scour the area for undiscovered talent.

This explains all of Anthony’s gratuitous “coaching” pop-ups on “Idol” this season — Fuller was probably screen-testing him for likability.

But the show — which is tentatively titled “Que Viva” — is only the latest coup in a series for Lopez, who’s been on a tear since joining “Idol.”

She scored the cover of People‘s “Most Beautiful” issue.

Her single “On the Floor” currently holds the six-spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and the second single from her new album — a song called “Papi” — debuted yesterday.

Meanwhile, Gillette snapped up Lopez to be the face of Venus razors, and her longtime ad contract with L’Oreal has kicked into high gear since “Idol” debuted — her face is everywhere in their ads, and she’s shooting a new campaign right now.

But Lopez deserves credit for more than just getting her butt into the “Idol” judging chair.

Her success has as much to do with what she’s turning down as what she’s taking on.

Note that Lopez, who once pulled $15 million per film, hasn’t signed on to any projects since the massive flop that was “The Backup Plan.”

She’s a celebrity who’s willing to refine and redefine her image — that’s why her “Idol”-based reinvention will make her so successful.

