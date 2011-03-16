Jennifer Lopez And Aerosmith Somehow Persuaded To Perform On 'American Idol'

Photo: AP

OK, so it isn’t the biggest musical coup.But Jennifer Lopez and Aerosmith will likely peform on “American Idol” before the season finale, executive producer Nigel Lythgoe tells XfinityTV.com.



Asked if Lopez and Steven Tyler would come out from behind the judges’ table to favour us with a song during the finale, Lythgoe said, “It will probably be before that, actually.”

So wait… did the producer cynically select the pair as judges in the expectation that they might be enlisted to perform as well? Because that would be… well… actually pretty obvious.

Now, the real questions: Might they perform together? “Walk This Way” perhaps? Or would letting the Bronx’s Lopez take the Run-DMC parts be too much of an affront to Queens? Or would the whole thing just be too embarrassing for everyone?

Before you answer, remember that time when Kara DioGuardi sang in a bikini. But of course that was before “Idol” kind of righted itself.

This post originally appeared on TheWrap.com.

