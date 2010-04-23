American Idol's Cash Cow Special 'Idol Gives Back' Ratings Down By 16%

“American Idol’s” special “Idol Gives Back hit the No. 1 TV spot again this year.



But the Fox-owned blockbuster show’s yearly foray in philanthropy ratings were still down from last year.

Just like every other TV show, the small screen is losing viewers.

As TV By the Numbers points out, the show’s ratings were down 16% from last year’s instalment , registering a 5.7% rating-share for adults in the 18-49 age bracket.

According to Nielsen’s stats, it dominated primetime, bringing in between 15 million and 20 million viewers during each half-hour of the two hour show, which was on from 8 to 10 p.m.

Now onto the fun stuff: This year’s “Idol Gives Back” had the Obamas giving a speech about charity. It had Annie Lennox performing stranded in London thanks to the Icelandic volcano ash. It had Alicia Keys doing “Empire State of Mind,” Carrie Underwood doing “Change,” Mary J. Blige fronting a star-studded cover of “Stairway to Heaven,” plus the Black Eyed Peas, Queen Latifah, Sir Elton John, George Lopez, Russell Brand and more.

Oh also, Tim Urban got booted and they ended up raising $15 million for various worldwide charities.

