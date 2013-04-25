'American Idol' Briefly Considered Replacing Mariah Carey With Jennifer Lopez

Fox’s music competition American Idol maybe should switch to the drama series awards categories with all the behind-the-scenes drama on the show. There has been another wave of rumours and speculation over the past 12 hours. Here’s what I’ve learned. There was an idea at Fox about a month ago to replace new judge Mariah Carey with her predecessor Jennifer Lopez midway through the live shows. I hear Lopez was approached and was very interested. (She has a new single coming out.)



However, I hear there was concern among some parties involved that the move could appear desperate and further damage the Idol brand. It is unclear how much in the loop on the replacement plot Carey and her team were but I hear they didn’t have to resort to legal action as the idea of a midstream judge switcheroo went away after a brief discussion.

However, it has got to have a lingering effect on the morale of the Idol judges, who already know they were likely on the chopping block for next season because of plummeting ratings. With Lopez, the talk to replace Carey morphed into a guest appearance on Idol, which is still a possibility for the show’s upcoming season finale.

