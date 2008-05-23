"American Idol" Winner Gets Instant iTunes Success. How Fleeting Will It Be? (AAPL)

A bonus for American Idol winner David Cook: Dominance of the iTunes Top 10 chart, where he has the top four most-downloaded songs less than 24 hours after his victory.



No surprise right? Shouldn’t an Idol victory always translate into iTunes sales? Not necessarily: Last year winner Jordin Sparks started out in eight place after her victory.

Enjoy it while you can, David: The long-term track record for Idol winners is mixed at best, and male winners have an even harder time than their female counterparts: Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks have both been dropped by Sony BMG following their wins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.