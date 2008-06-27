American Idol Blake Lewis Thinks Album Was A "Huge Success"

Undeterred, Lewis plans to forge ahead with his second album, possibly releasing it on his own label, following in the footsteps of fellow reality-TV star Heidi Montag. Ah, starting your own label, a classic way to show that…no one wants to sign you.



MTV News: As far as Blake Lewis is concerned, selling close to 300,000 copies of his debut LP, A.D.D. (Audio Day Dream), was a “huge success” — at least on a personal level. Apparently, Arista Records has a different definition of success.

The atypical “American Idol” alumnus (he was the season-six runner-up, ultimately losing out to Jordin Sparks) told MTV News that he parted ways with Arista just seven months after his record landed in stores. That makes his the shortest of all the relationships forged between former “Idol” contenders and their various record labels. But the beatboxer would like to clarify one point: He wasn’t dropped by the label — the relationship merely dissolved.

“My contract with Arista is up, and they didn’t option me, so I’m with 19 Recordings and we’re working on booking a tour,” he explained. [Blake, not renewing your contract is basically the same thing as being dropped] “Arista went through a lot of changes. The person who was working on my record was fired. … I guess in the world of radio, selling 300,000 is not a success. I beg to differ. I couldn’t be happier, and my fans are amazing and super-supportive.”

More on mtvnews.com>

See Also:

“Hills” Villain Heidi Montag Finally Finds Way To Get Signed: Start Own Label

Former American Idol Champ Taylor Hicks Finally Signed Again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.