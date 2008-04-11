American Idol: Audience Declines On TV And Online

It’s still a juggernaut and still mowing down everything in its path, but American Idol is drawing fewer TV viewers than it did a year ago.



On Tuesday nights, Idol is averaging 29.9 million viewers, down 5% from 2007. On Wednesdays, the singing contest is averaging 28.4 million viewers, down 10% from last year, according to Nielsen.

On the Web, AmericanIdol.com traffic has also declined — but not as much. In February, the first full month of the season (which started Jan. 15), unique visitors to AmericanIdol.com were down 3% y/y to 4.7 million, from 4.86 million a year ago, according to Comscore. (And that doesn’t take into account that February was one day longer this year than last.)

And in terms of its share of unique visits, AmericanIdol.com’s decline is more dramatic. Its percentage of total U.S. Web visits since the season began dropped 42% from last year, from 0.012% to 0.007%, according to Hitwise. Silver lining: It’s still the top TV show Web site by a wide margin.

