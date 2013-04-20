Jennifer Lawrence And Bradley Cooper's Movie Shut Down Amid Boston Manhunt

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper’s latest film “American Hustle” — currently shooting in Boston — has been shut down as the manhunt for one of the two alleged Boston Marathon bombers continues.



The film is being directed by the acting duo’s “Silver Linings Playbook” director David O.Russell, who is famous for shooting his award-winning films such as “Silver Linings” and “The Fighter” in the east coast city.

“The production is heeding the governor’s request ‘to remain indoors,'” said a spokesperson for Sony, which is releasing the film.

“Principal photography began March 18 in Boston and has been filming in the surrounding area,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The production moved to Worcester — a city 46 miles west of Boston — on April 9 and returned to the Boston area on Wednesday, April 17, a day before the FBI released images of the suspects.”

The movie is ironically about an FBI sting operation in the late ’70s and also stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams.

Bradley Cooper visited marathon bombing victims at Boston Medical centre on Thursday.

“Huge thanks to #BradleyCooper for visiting @The_BMC @BostonTrauma during the hardest of weeks here at Boston Medical centre,” one hospital staffer tweeted the star’s visit.

Cooper was also spotted at the interfaith service held Thursday morning, where President Obama and others vowed to support the Boston community.

