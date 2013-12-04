See How Sketches Of Amy Adams And Jennifer Lawrence's Disco Gowns In 'American Hustle' Came To Life

Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence’s next film “American Hustle” is out this Christmas.

The film follows two con artists (played by Adams and Christian Bale) who are working with the FBI to catch corrupt government officials.

By now, you’ve seen the ads and trailers featuring the two actresses in daring, figure-hugging dresses.

Sony and Columbia Pictures, who are distributing the film, released photos and sketches of the costumes worn in the movie used to transport the cast back to the ’70s.

Here’s Amy Adams envisioned in a backless, gunmetal sequin evening gown.

And here’s Jennifer Lawrence in a white evening gown. She looks like she’s crying.

Both gowns were designed by Michael Wilkinson for the film. Here are both actresses in their finished dresses:

Here’s Adams in another shorter, sheer disco dress.

Adams wears the dress along with a fur in a scene at Studio 54 in the film.

