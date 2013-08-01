Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Lawrence Reunite In First Trailer For 'American Hustle'

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper re-team with their “Silver Linings Playbook” director David O. Russell in this winter’s “American Hustle.”



Also starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, “Good Morning America” debuted the first trailer for the film inspired by the late ’70s FBI sting operation known as Abscam against corrupt government officials.

The trailer doesn’t give away much of the plot focusing on good times, bad hairstyles, and Bale and Bradley swapping women.

Con artist Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) and his partner in crime Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) begin working with federal agent Richie DiMaso (Cooper) to catch other cons and mobsters along with politicians.

The focus of the group will be New Jersey congressman Frank Thompson (Jeremy Renner).

Lawrence plays the role of Rosenfeld’s wife.

“American Hustle” opens in theatres December 25.

