'American Hustle' Wins Best Picture For A Comedy Or Musical

Kirsten Acuna
American Hustle amy adams‘American Hustle’Amy Adams and Christian Bale star in the David O’Russell film.

“American Hustle beat out “The Wolf of Wall Street” to win Best Picture for a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes.

It was a tough category to win with critic favourites “Her” and “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and “Nebraska” all fighting for a win.

David O’Russell directed the film starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bradley Cooper.

It’s his third Golden Globe nomination and first win.

“American Hustle” has made $118.5 million worldwide.

