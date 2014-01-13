'American Hustle' Wins Best Picture For A Comedy Or Musical

‘American Hustle’ Amy Adams and Christian Bale star in the David O’Russell film.

“American Hustle beat out “The Wolf of Wall Street” to win Best Picture for a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes.

It was a tough category to win with critic favourites “Her” and “Inside Llewyn Davis,” and “Nebraska” all fighting for a win.

David O’Russell directed the film starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bradley Cooper.

It’s his third Golden Globe nomination and first win.

“American Hustle” has made $118.5 million worldwide.

