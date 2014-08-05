These 10 Up And Coming Neighborhoods Are About To Be The Next Big Thing In Housing

The housing recovery has been slowing and home price growth is starting to cool. In fact Case-Shiller home prices fell 0.3% month-over-month in June.

But there are pockets of the country where housing is rapidly heating up.

The real estate company Redfin says that that the up and coming areas are “mostly adjacent to highly sought after neighborhoods that have become difficult to get into because of high prices and few homes for sale.”

Redfin used its own proprietary website data to figure out what neighborhoods are about to get hot. By looking at what neighborhoods more and more people are looking at on the website, they’re able to make a guess about what housing markets are about to get hot.

To rank the top ten Redfin looked at year-over-year increase in the average numbers of page views and favourites per home, as well as the changes in rank.

