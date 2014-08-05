These 10 Up And Coming Neighborhoods Are About To Be The Next Big Thing In Housing

Mamta Badkar
The housing recovery has been slowing and home price growth is starting to cool. In fact Case-Shiller home prices fell 0.3% month-over-month in June.

But there are pockets of the country where housing is rapidly heating up.

The real estate company Redfin says that that the up and coming areas are “mostly adjacent to highly sought after neighborhoods that have become difficult to get into because of high prices and few homes for sale.”

Redfin used its own proprietary website data to figure out what neighborhoods are about to get hot. By looking at what neighborhoods more and more people are looking at on the website, they’re able to make a guess about what housing markets are about to get hot.

To rank the top ten Redfin looked at year-over-year increase in the average numbers of page views and favourites per home, as well as the changes in rank.

Franklintown, Philadelphia

Increase in favourites per home: 325.5%

Increase in page views: 75.5%

Median list price: $US289,000

NoPa, San Francisco

Increase in favourites per home: 26.3%

Increase in page views: 40.8%

Median list price: $US895,000

Creston-Kenilworth, Portland

Increase in favourites per home: 65.7%

Increase in page views: 37.1%

Median list price: $325,000

Sedgefield, Charlotte

Increase in favourites per home: 133.3%

Increase in page views: 121.6%

Median list price: $288,950

Cole, Denver

Increase in favourites per home: 125.1%

Increase in page views: 78.1%

Median list price: $US289,000

Inman Park, Atlanta

Increase in favourites per home: 36.1%

Increase in page views: 4.7%

Median list price: $365,000

Cheviot Hills, Los Angeles

Increase in favourites per home: 36.3%

Increase in page views: 33.3%

Median list price: $1.75 million

Roosevelt, Seattle

Increase in favourites per home: 63.8%

Increase in page views: 21.3%

Median list price: $544,975

Roland Park, Baltimore

Increase in favourites per home: 50.4%

Increase in page views: 59.2%

Median list price: $462,400

North Oak Park, Sacramento

Increase in favourites per home: 102.3%

Increase in page views: 7.4%

Median list price: $US249,000

