American Household Wealth Jumps $2.1 TRILLION, Thanks To The Huge Surge In The Stock Market

Party time in America!The Fed has just released Q4 flow of funds data.



There will be a lot of digging, but here’s one headline that’s already getting coverage.

American household wealth jumped $2.1 TRILLION in the quarter.

What happened? Stocks, that’s what happened.

Americans made about $934 billion in corporate equities ($8.5 trillion in Q4 vs. $7.57 trillion in Q3), another $300 Billion in mutual fund shares ($4.7 trillion over $4.395 trillion), and another $700 billion in the value of their pension funds ($13 trillion over $12.3 rillion).

It nicely offset yet another (modest) decline in household equity.

Read the whole data here (.pdf).

