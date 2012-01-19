American Hospitals Are Spending Billions To Accommodate Oversized Patients

603-pound woman is lifted out of her home to go to a hospital.

To meet the demands of America’s growing collective waistline, the nation’s hospitals are spending billions to service overweight patients. In 2010, Millennium Research Group estimated that U.S. hospitals will spend more than $1.2 billion by the end of 2011 on supplies to accommodate bigger clientele.



A recent survey by marketing research group Novation found that 58% of facilities have seen an increase in admissions of morbidly obese patients in the last 18 months and that 18% of them are planning to invest in physical renovations in the future.

Investment in the physical renovation of member facilities to accommodate morbidly obese patients in 2011.

Investments in bariatric equipment — special supplies designed for overweight people — include lifts that can handle up to 550 pounds, CT scanners that can accommodate up to 600 pounds, and bariatric stretchers that can accommodate up to 750 pounds, instead of the standard 250 to 300 pounds.

Other improvements carried out by hospitals include:

widening of doorways

replacing wall-mounted toilets with floor mounters ones

reinforcing sinks and installing motorised power drivers to assist nurses with heavy wheelchairs

waiting room seats that accommodate patients who weigh 350 pounds

larger adjustable beds

four-wheel-drive ambulances with a lifting devices

Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, for example, spent $300,000 in 2010 to renovate about 60 rooms with floor-mounted toilets, John Balzer, the system’s vice president of facility planning and development, told Tia Ghose of JSOnline.

The large investments hospitals are making in bariatric equipment not only benefit patients; the adjustments also decrease worker injuries related to moving obese clients. After the Gundersen Lutheran hospital invested $1.5 million to add lifts to 220 patient rooms, worker injury costs due to patient handling dropped from about $6.5 million in 2004 to about $2.5 million in 2006, hospital officials told the Winona Daily News.

Unfortunately, bariatric equipment is usually more expensive than regular hospital equipment. This is due to higher manufacturing costs, including “rigorous weight-loading tests, stronger joint welding and tougher, and more durable raw materials,” chief marketing of Sizewise Mary Nell Westbrook told JSOnline.

