There's a secret season of 'American Horror Story' in the works

Prashant Gupta/FX Mare Winningham and Denis O’Hare on ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke.’

If you thought “American Horror Story: Roanoke” was shrouded in secrecy, then you haven’t heard about cocreator Ryan Murphy’s super-secret season.

“It’s my secret season,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly recently. “I’ve been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know. It’s like a two-year project that we’ll continue to work on the sly and not tell anybody.”

That’s certainly a strange way to work on a show, especially since FX hasn’t yet renewed the show for a seventh season. Even if FX did renew the show, Murphy says he already has a totally different theme for that one. For now, Murphy doesn’t know when this secret season will air and he’s perfectly at peace with the “experiment.”

“It’s a different way of doing it,” he said. “It’s one person writing all episodes. I don’t know if it’s going to work but it’s like, ‘Well, let’s try that.’ We might get them done and shoot them on the sly and drop it.”

The secrecy is strange, but it isn’t unheard of to have one person write a full season. For example, Sam Esmail has written or co-written every episode of USA Network’s “Mr. Robot.” And the first season of “True Detective” was written or co-written by Nic Pizzolatto.

