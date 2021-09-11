Here’s the cast of ‘American Horror Story’ this season and who they’re playing

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

Finn Wittrock stars as struggling screenwriter Harry Gardner. Finn Wittrock stars on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; FX via Hulu After falling in with a group of fellow creatives in Provincetown, Harry discovers a dangerous solution to his writer’s block.

Lily Rabe plays his pregnant wife, Doris Gardner. Lily Rabe stars on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; FX via Hulu Doris accompanies Harry to Provincetown in order to work on a home redecoration project for a new client of hers.

Evan Peters stars as playwright Austin Sommers. Evan Peters on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Kevin Winter/Getty Images; FX via Hulu Austin, along with Belle Noir, introduces Harry to the mind-altering pill known as “The Muse.”

Frances Conroy is romance novelist Sarah Cunningham, who uses the pen name Belle Noir. Frances Conroy on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center; FX via Hulu Conroy is a regular fixture on “American Horror Story,” dating back to season 1’s “Murder House.”

Sarah Paulson plays Tuberculosis Karen. Sarah Paulson on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; FX via Hulu The locals on this season of “AHS” call Paulson’s character “Tuberculosis Karen” for her distinctive, hacking cough — despite the fact that she doesn’t actually have the disease. She’s got a tense relationship with Belle and Austin.

Police Chief Burleson is played by Adina Porter. Adina Porter on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Paul Archuleta/WireImage; FX via Hulu Burleson reveals to the Gardners early on that she used to work in the Oakland police department before moving to Provincetown in search of something slower-paced. So much for that.

Billie Lourd plays Provincetown’s tattoo artist and dentist Leslie “Lark” Feldman. Billie Lourd on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Amy Sussman/Getty Images; FX via Hulu Lark gives Harry a distinctive new set of teeth on the second episode of “Double Feature.”

Leslie Grossman plays Harry’s crafty agent Ursula. Leslie Grossman on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ John Shearer/Getty Images; FX via Hulu Ursula eventually brokers a deal with Netflix for Harry after receiving the draft of his new TV show.

Angelica Ross plays the Chemist. Angelica Ross on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; FX via Hulu The Chemist is the person responsible for creating the mysterious black pills taken by Austin, Belle, Harry, and other characters this season.

Macaulay Culkin makes an appearance this season as Mickey. Macaulay Culkin on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; FX via Hulu Mickey tries to seduce Harry early on, but later becomes hooked on the mysterious black pills himself.

Holden is played by Denis O’Hare. Denis O’Hare on ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ Amy Sussman/Getty Images; FX via Hulu O’Hare’s character is a mysterious visitor to Provincetown who bears witness to a brutal crime.