Here’s the cast of ‘American Horror Story’ this season and who they’re playing

- The new “AHS” season stars Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Sarah Paulson.
- Insider rounded up all the main cast of season 10 as well as the characters they’re playing.
- “American Horror Story: Double Feature” is now airing on FX and streaming on Hulu.
Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”
Finn Wittrock stars as struggling screenwriter Harry Gardner.
After falling in with a group of fellow creatives in Provincetown, Harry discovers a dangerous solution to his writer’s block.
Lily Rabe plays his pregnant wife, Doris Gardner.
Doris accompanies Harry to Provincetown in order to work on a home redecoration project for a new client of hers.
Evan Peters stars as playwright Austin Sommers.
Austin, along with Belle Noir, introduces Harry to the mind-altering pill known as “The Muse.”
Frances Conroy is romance novelist Sarah Cunningham, who uses the pen name Belle Noir.
Conroy is a regular fixture on “American Horror Story,” dating back to season 1’s “Murder House.”
Sarah Paulson plays Tuberculosis Karen.
The locals on this season of “AHS” call Paulson’s character “Tuberculosis Karen” for her distinctive, hacking cough — despite the fact that she doesn’t actually have the disease. She’s got a tense relationship with Belle and Austin.
Police Chief Burleson is played by Adina Porter.
Burleson reveals to the Gardners early on that she used to work in the Oakland police department before moving to Provincetown in search of something slower-paced. So much for that.
Billie Lourd plays Provincetown’s tattoo artist and dentist Leslie “Lark” Feldman.
Lark gives Harry a distinctive new set of teeth on the second episode of “Double Feature.”
Leslie Grossman plays Harry’s crafty agent Ursula.
Ursula eventually brokers a deal with Netflix for Harry after receiving the draft of his new TV show.
Angelica Ross plays the Chemist.
The Chemist is the person responsible for creating the mysterious black pills taken by Austin, Belle, Harry, and other characters this season.
Macaulay Culkin makes an appearance this season as Mickey.
Mickey tries to seduce Harry early on, but later becomes hooked on the mysterious black pills himself.
Holden is played by Denis O’Hare.
O’Hare’s character is a mysterious visitor to Provincetown who bears witness to a brutal crime.
And Ryan Kieran Armstrong plays the Gardners’ daughter, Alma.
Despite her young age, Alma shows signs of becoming a truly brilliant violinist. Unfortunately, she’s just as determined as her dad to achieve perfection.