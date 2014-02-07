The 15 Americans Who Are Favoured To Win Gold Medals In Sochi

Americans are favoured to win gold in 16 of the 98 events at the Sochi Olympics, according to the oddsmakers from Bovada.

That would break Canada’s record (14) for most golds by a country in a single Olympics. The likelihood of that happening is pretty small (Norway is actually favoured to win the most golds in Sochi).

The U.S. is strongest in freestyle skiing and snowboarding. There are also gold medal contenders in alpine skiing, bobsleigh, cross country (for the first time since 1976!), and speedskating, where Shani Davis is favoured in two events.

Here are the Americans who have the best shot at winning gold.

