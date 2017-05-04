The company that created the 'greatest hoodie ever made' just released a whole new line of women's clothing

American Giant The Premium Maxi T-shirt Dress (left) and the Premium T-shirt Dress (right).

American Giant is on a mission to bring manufacturing back to the US, one clothing category at a time.

The apparel company that created what New York Times technology columnist Farhad Manjoo once dubbed the “greatest hoodie ever made” now has a full line of women’s dresses, all of which are, of course, made in the US.

The line includes a range of dresses in three silhouettes: the Premium Tank Dress ($US49), the Premium T-shirt Dress ($US59), and the Premium Maxi T-shirt Dress ($US69).

The dresses are made with a proprietary fabric that American Giant uses in its premium T-shirts. The fabric took over a year to develop.

It’s a cotton slub blend (a fabric with an intentionally uneven thickness) that is substantial enough to avoid becoming transparent or twisting from shrinkage in the wash, which makes it ideal for a jersey dress. These properties make the dresses durable and heavyweight, but it won’t weigh you down while you wear it.

The new collection marks a distinct shift from American Giant’s typical releases, which are either men’s-focused, unisex, or women’s versions of existing styles. Its previous women’s-only offering — a pair of $US69 leggings released in November 2016 — rose to become one of the company’s best-selling items, second only to the famous sweatshirt.

The company also just released the Kick Flare Pant ($US69), a flared version of the leggings that the company calls simply “the pant.”

