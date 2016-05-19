The company that created the 'greatest hoodie ever made' just released a $35 T-shirt that took a year to make

American Giant The American Giant Premium T-shirt.

American Giant is on a mission to bring manufacturing back to the US, one clothing item at a time.

The apparel company that created what New York Times technology columnist Farhad Manjoo once dubbed the “greatest hoodie ever made” has now created a T-shirt.

In calling it a premium T-shirt, American Giant is asking customers to expect a lot from it.

The company told Business Insider it is looking to deliver on that promise by using a unique cotton blend that took over a year to develop. It’s a cotton slub blend (a fabric with an intentionally uneven thickness) that is substantial enough to avoid becoming transparent or twisting from shrinkage in the wash — both common drawbacks for many other slub-style shirts.

This makes the shirt both durable and heavyweight, but it won’t weigh you down while you wear it. The men’s version is a little heavier than the women’s.

As for construction, the company added a seam on the back of the women’s shirt to ensure it keeps its shape and drapes correctly. For the men’s version, the company took great pains to ensure a tailored fit. Many different prototypes were created until each of these tailored versions emerged, American Giant said.

The shirts are sewn in American Giant’s North Carolina factory, and each are available in a variety of colours for $35.

American Giant The premium T-shirt comes in women’s sizes as well.

$35 is a lot to ask for a T-shirt, especially when suitable shirts can be had from other companies in the $15-$20 dollar range. J.Crew’s T-shirts sell for $25, and Uniqlo’s premium T’s go for $10. None of these are manufactured in the United States, however.

For its part, American Giant has a guarantee where customers can ask for a refund if the T-shirt

“doesn’t live up to your highest standard.” The company also sells a $25 classic T-shirt, without the benefits of construction and material found in the premium version.

