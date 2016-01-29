America's best distance runner is attempting to qualify for the Olympic marathon, an event he has never competed in

American middle-distance runner Galen Rupp announced on Thursday that he will run the Olympic Trials Marathon in Los Angeles on February 14.

Rupp, who won the silver medal in the 10,000-meters at the 2012 London Olympics and holds American records in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, has never before run a marathon.

“I’m really happy and excited to announce that I’ll be running the Olympic Trials coming up in February — the marathon,” Rupp said in an interview with

USATF.

The top three finishers at next month’s Trials will represent the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Rupp qualified for the Trials by winning a small half-marathon in Portland, Oregon in December. Rupp crossed the finish line in 61:20, the second fastest half-marathon by an American this year.

“I would say the 10K is definitely my primary focus,” Rupp added

. “I’ll be running that later in the spring. Really it comes down to what I think I have a better chance in as a second event whether it’s the 5K or marathon. Obviously, you have to run the trials to qualify and I’ll do that for the marathon.”

As Sports Illustrated’s Chris Chavez pointed out, no American has run both the 10k and the marathon in the same Olympics since Dan Browne in 2004. While Rupp’s half-marathon time shows he has a legitimate shot at competing in the marathon, it’s also possible he could drop out of the race should he realise he won’t place in the top three and qualify.

40-year-old Meb Keflezighi, who won the bronze medal in Athens in 2004 and finished fourth in London, is among the favourites at the Trials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.