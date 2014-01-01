In 2014, Americans Want A Foreign Policy That Protects Americans

Pew Research Center has released a chart that shows exactly what America wants from its foreign policy in 2014.

The chart is easy to summarize — Americans want an American foreign policy that protects American interests.

As Bruce Stokes of Pew notes in a blog post on the results, the top foreign policy aims of Americans have been pretty consistent since the late 1990s. It may go some way to show why intervention in Syria was such a controversial issue in 2013, and why issues like the South Sudan may remain low priorities in 2014.

