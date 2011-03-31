The Long List Of Presidents Who Promised To Reduce Foreign Oil Dependence And Failed

Obama will announce a plan today to reduce foreign oil dependence by over one third. He joins a long line of presidents who have made bold pledges to reduce foreign oil dependence, going back to Nixon.
During this period, America’s foreign oil dependence has increased from 36% to over 66%.
The following slides come from a depressing presentation by Mike Milken.
