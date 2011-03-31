The Long List Of Presidents Who Promised To Reduce Foreign Oil Dependence And Failed

Gus Lubin
nixon

Obama will announce a plan today to reduce foreign oil dependence by over one third. He joins a long line of presidents who have made bold pledges to reduce foreign oil dependence, going back to Nixon.

During this period, America’s foreign oil dependence has increased from 36% to over 66%.

The following slides come from a depressing presentation by Mike Milken.

So where are we getting all that oil?

