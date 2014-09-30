The 10 Wealthiest People In America

Susan Walsh/AP Photo Bill Gates is now worth $US81 billion, up $US9 billion from 2013.

The American Forbes 400 list is out today, and Bill Gates has retained his spot as the richest man in America for the 21st year in a row.

The top 10 was dominated by familiar faces, as well as the Walton family. Christy Walton, Jim Walton, Alice Walton, and S. Robson Walton all made it into the top 10 with their Wal-Mart billions.

In total, 27 newcomers made it onto the prestigious list this year. The combined net worth of the richest 400 Americans was $US2.29 trillion, up $US270 billion from last year.

The minimum net worth to break the Forbes 400 was $US1.55 billion — $US250 million more than in 2013.

Figures are current as of today. The Forbes 400 rankings are subject to change.

