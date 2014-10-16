17 'All-American' Foods That Foreigners Find Completely Gross

The US has a bad reputation abroad when it comes to food.

From State Fair monstrosities like deep-fried lobster on-a-stick to fattening fast food, we’re viewed as gluttons who can’t get enough fat, sugar, and salt.

But it’s not all deep fried butter and Papa John’s garlic sauce that disgusts our foreign friends. An AskReddit thread asked non-American Reddit users which American foods they considered gross or weird, and some of the responses were kitchen staples that many Americans would consider normal.

Check out some of the top Reddit responses below.

1. Cheese Whiz

“It tastes like plastic and cancer.” – Screech-

2. Grits

“I was in a diner in the south, maybe Mississippi. I asked the waitress what it was, and the look she gave me was uncertain and troubled. All I know is, the man next to me had a penchant for it, and the sound he was making while chewing was uncannily similar to that of a child slapping a bowl of porridge.” – yummy_yummy_red_wine

3. Velveeta Cheese

“I know a lot of folks have already mentioned American cheese, but Velveeta is right up there with Cheeze Whiz on the list of fake ‘foods.'” – TheMadBotanist

4. Hershey’s Chocolate

“U.S. chocolate or candy is pretty unpleasant to me. Hershey bars have this dusty texture (like 5 weeks after Easter when you come across an uneaten egg) and the taste isn’t very rich. Cadbury Dairy Milk used to be awesome, but Kraft bought Cadbury a couple years ago and the recipe seems to be gradually changing.” – Protonbeamface

5. Red Vines

“I tried Red Vines, expecting them to be red ropes of glory. They taste like soap.” – CthulhusWhore

6. Supermarket Bread

“I still can’t stomach the standard supermarket bread here. It’s so sweet. Same goes for average burger or hot dog buns.” – tigersmadeofpaper

7. Casseroles

“Casseroles made with “cream of” anything soup. Green bean casserole, tuna casserole, mushroom casserole. I know what those Campbells soups are like, we get them over here, and the idea of using them as a constituent ingredient in a main meal makes me shudder just from the idea of the sodium bomb. Especially those casseroles that are suggested to be topped with crushed chips.” – InquisitorVawn

8. Root Beer Floats

“My old college friend from Austria thought root beer floats were disgusting.” – pokeySoakins

9. Twizzlers

“Twizzlers are so weird. They don’t even taste like red liquorice. They taste like cardboard. I was so disappointed when I finally tried them.” – movealittlecloser

10. Pop Tarts

“A friend of ours sent over some Pop Tarts. They were revolting. People actually eat them for breakfast?? I couldn’t even stomach two bites.” – homovore

11. Snow Cones

“Ice with syrup passes for food?” – nanlayo

12. Beef Jerky

“Tried this stuff a few months ago. It tasted like plastic and had the texture of worn shoe sole. Impressive how they took a bit of cow and made it entirely inedible.” – stw1313

13. Corn Dogs

“I had one bite of one when I was in Florida and couldn’t eat any more. I will never understand why people think they taste good.” – Biwton

14. Biscuits and Gravy

“I have American cousins. Took me out for breakfast one morning and made me try biscuits and gravy. That gravy is disgusting! The waitress told me that its just lard mixed with flour salt and pepper. Who can eat that in the morning?” – ilovenewtons

15. American Bacon

“American bacon looks weird to me, it’s too thin and every time I see a picture of bacon that someone who lives in America has made they have always cremated it. Juicy bacon is far better!” – RtardDAN

“It’s thin, streaky, and tough. It’s the one food I miss from the U.K.” – bloodyhellalex

16. Meatloaf

“Why would I want a loaf of meat? Granted I haven’t had it, but it looks gross.” – BoChiggedyBoDiddley

17. Breakfast Cereal

“It has all these different colours and weird tastes, and there are marshmallows in some of it too. That’s not ideal for a breakfast meal. No wonder why many kids struggle with obesity.” – TheInsaneDane

