I grew up in Britain. Here are 11 American foods I didn’t know existed before visiting the US.

I’ve lived my whole life in England but have always seen American foods on TV.

Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to visit the US on vacation three times, to New York City, Washington D.C, and up and down California, each time planning my journeys around food.

While there, I’ve always been surprised by the foods on offer in both restaurants and the huge American grocery stores that make British supermarkets look tiny in comparison. Despite growing up watching TV programs made in the US, some ingredients and recipes I encountered were still entirely new to me when I first encountered them.

Here are a few of the foods that I had no idea existed before visiting.