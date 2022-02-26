I grew up in Britain. Here are 11 American foods I didn’t know existed before visiting the US.

- I grew up in the UK my whole life and often saw glimpses of American food on TV growing up.
- I’ve visited the US three times on vacation and was surprised by some of the food on offer.
- While most foods make it over to the UK, some dishes and ingredients are still alien to me.
While there, I’ve always been surprised by the foods on offer in both restaurants and the huge American grocery stores that make British supermarkets look tiny in comparison. Despite growing up watching TV programs made in the US, some ingredients and recipes I encountered were still entirely new to me when I first encountered them.
Here are a few of the foods that I had no idea existed before visiting.
While it does share almost all of the same ingredients as mayo, it also contains high-fructose corn syrup, making it sweet. I’m willing to try most things, but sugary mayonnaise isn’t on my bucket list.
The origin of this dish is highly contested, with Texas and New Mexico each arguing that it can be traced back to their own states, according to an April 2016 Eater article. Regardless of where it came from, there’s little debate that this is a delicious, albeit messy, treat that I’d happily see in the UK.
America’s deep love of pickles is justified; most Brits also enjoy pickles in burgers and on top of hot dogs. However, watching a whole hot dog being stuffed inside a gigantic pickle was new to me.
These “oysters” aren’t actually from the sea, but are really bull’s testicles, often deep-fried and served as an appetizer in mountainous areas, like the Rocky Mountains.
Not only was I slightly hesitant about the thought of pouring coffee over any food, but I was also surprised by how thin it is compared to traditional British gravy.
I’ve never seen Jell-O, or jelly as it’s named in the UK, used outside of retro desserts.
I first encountered the dish on a commercial airing when I was visiting, and was surprised at the technique more than anything, as every steak I’ve ever had in the UK was cooked traditionally on a grill or in a frying pan.
While they may actually be useful for adding some crunch to certain foods, these crumbs also make any food they cover look almost radioactive due to bright food coloring, which isn’t very common in Britain.
While it’s easy to understand why spray cheese originally took off in the US, particularly as it does not require refrigeration, its appeal never translated to the UK.
