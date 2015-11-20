The Muslim woman who blasted Trump while wearing an American flag hijab is now shooting down her haters

Saba Ahmed, founder and president of the Republican Muslim Coalition, went on Fox News on Tuesday to defend her Muslim faith, and to blast Donald Trump’s comment about shutting down mosques.

Earlier that day, the GOP presidential frontrunner threatened to shut down some mosques should he become president.

For her appearance, she wore an American flag hijab.

“We go to the Mosque to pray,” Ahmed said on “The Kelly File.” “It’s absolutely horrifying to hear that our constitutional rights and free exercise of religion are now going to be challenged, just because someone thinks that there may be some attendees who may disagree with your views.”

Ahmed received criticism on social media for wearing the American flag as hijab, and spoke to The New York Daily News to defend herself.

“I love the flag,” she said. “That’s why I’m wearing it, because I’m so proud of it.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.