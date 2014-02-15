American Teen Figure Skating Sensation Had A Wonderful Reaction To Finishing In The Top 10

Jason Brown, the 19-year-old figure skater with the famous ponytail, has been one of the biggest American stars in the first week of the Sochi Olympics.

After winning a bronze medal in the team competition and finishing sixth in the men’s short program, some thought he had an outside shot to medal in the free skating event. Brown would later say that his goal entering the Olympics was just to finish in the top 10.

Well, when his scores were posted, Brown turned to his coach and appeared to ask if that was good enough for the top 10. When she nodded that it was, Brown had an incredible reaction, which is just one reason people like him so much.

Brown stumbled during his final routine, but still seemed to love every minute of the experience.

