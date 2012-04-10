FASHION ON THE GO: Designers Reveal Their favourite Places To Travel

Photo: ASSOULINE

The Council of Fashion Designers of American recently released American Fashion Travel: Designers On The Go, published by Assouline.The 144-page book gives fans a sneak peak into Tommy Hilfiger’s favourite foreign markets, what Tory Burch always has in her carry-on, and Betsy Johnson’s favourite piece of luggage.



Want to know about your favourite fashion icon’s travel habits? Assouline has given us a sneak peek. The book is available online for $45.

