FASHION ON THE GO: Designers Reveal Their favourite Places To Travel

Meredith Galante
ASSOULINE american fashion travel

Photo: ASSOULINE

The Council of Fashion Designers of American recently released American Fashion Travel: Designers On The Go, published by Assouline.The 144-page book gives fans a sneak peak into Tommy Hilfiger’s favourite foreign markets, what Tory Burch always has in her carry-on, and Betsy Johnson’s favourite piece of luggage.

Want to know about your favourite fashion icon’s travel habits? Assouline has given us a sneak peek. The book is available online for $45.

Betsy Johnson's favourite place to be is New York City.

Shoe designer Vanessa Noel always has Airborne and foot cream with her while travelling.

Designer duo Christina and Swaim Hutson use coffee and wine to fix jet lag.

Jewelry designer Waris Ahluwalia thinks a mug is the perfect souvenir.

Tory Burch goes to India for inspiration.

Tommy Hilfiger's favourite mode of transportation is a plane.

Diane von Furstenberg thinks Colorado has the best snow.

Designer Pamella Roland prefers the beaches of Michigan.

