American Express Premier Rewards Gold Vs. The Platinum Card: Which Is Better?

In the realm of “status” credit cards wielded by young professionals and jetsetting executives, American Express is certainly one of the first brands that comes to mind. Here, Credit Card Outlaw compares two of their leading higher-end cards, Premier Rewards Gold and The Platinum Card.



First off, The Platinum Card offers “Concierge service for assistance with reservations, travel, gifts, and more.”

Aside from the status factor, 24/7 concierge service is one of the major benefits of owning a higher-end card. American Express knows this, and they feature customer testimonials on their site. Here’s one from Jason, a Platinum Card owner: “I attempted to make a reservation for a group of 6 on the day of, at a restaurant in Las Vegas on my own but to no avail. [American Express] concierge made it happen.”

I’ve personally heard similar stories from friends who use the concierge service.

The Platinum Card also offers “Global Travel Benefits: Access over 600 lounges worldwide with Priority Pass™ Select, no foreign transaction fees, skip U.S. customs lines with Global Entry,” and the ability to “select an airline to receive up to $200 annually in statement credits for incidental fees such as checked bags, in-flight refreshments, and change fees.”

Speaking of travel, Platinum Card membership also grants you “exclusive upgrades and amenities” at over 700 boutique and luxury hotels globally, and for air travellers “a companion ticket for discounted travel when you purchase a qualifying First- or Business-Class international ticket.”

A current sign-up promotion offers new cardholders “25,000 Membership Rewards® points when you spend $2,000 during your first three months of Card membership.” See details of that offer and apply online here (it’s on page 2 over there).

But what if you don’t want to pay the $450 annual fee, but still want a high-end AmEx?

This is where the Premier Rewards Gold Card might come in. There’s an introductory annual fee of $0 for the first year, then $175 annually after that.

This one has an accelerated rewards structure: “Earn 3X points on airfare, 2X points on gas and groceries, 1X points on everything else.”

Additionally, American Express Premier Rewards Gold cardholders get “exclusive access to Gold Card Destinations and events,” allowing you to enjoy “special travel packages and amenities at hotels worldwide, as well as select concerts, shows, sporting events, and more.”

A current online promotion offers 25,000 bonus points, which can be redeemed for select gift cards valued at $250, when you “spend $2,000 in your first three months of Card membership.” See details of the promotion and apply online here. For online applications, this card also offers a decision in as little as 60 seconds.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including the issuers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw. Also, these deals are limited time offers and may expire or change at any time – at time of publication on April 13th, however, every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these summaries.

