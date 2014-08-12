LaGuardia Airport's Stylish New American Express Lounge Is Fantastic

The American Express Centurion Lounge is something entirely different for travellers passing through New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Located inside Terminal B (home to American, United, Southwest, Jet Blue, Air Canada, Spirit, and Frontier Airlines), the swanky enclave is a drastic departure from the often drab domestic lounges that populate most major airports around the country.
In addition to the stylish setting, the Centurion also signals a major upgrade in culinary fare for LaGuardia’s domestic rest stops. Visitors will be treated to a variety of fine dining options, specially paired wines, and signature cocktails.
Like most airport lounges, access to the Centurion comes at a price. All American Express card holders may drop in by buying a $US50 day pass. If you hold a Platinum or Centurion cards, however, membership is included.
Business Insider got a sneak peak of the lounge, which is expected to open later this month.
The Centurion Lounge is on Level 3 of Terminal B. It's located before the security checkpoints, so passengers from other terminals can drop in.
The LaGuardia location will be the third Centurion Lounge in the U.S., joining lounges at Las Vegas McCarran International and Dallas/Ft. Worth International that are already in operation.
Instead of over-the-top opulent, the lounge is stylish and comfortable. The design is chic, modern, and tastefully restrained.
The lounge offers high-speed wi-fi, electrical outlets at virtually every seat, and noise-buffering work areas.
The best part of the Centurion is the food and drink. Starting with specialty cocktails like the Big Apple (pictured here), courtesy of renowned mixologist Jim Meehan.
The location also features a broad selection of wines, paired to the menu by the Centurion Lounge's National Wine Director, Anthony Giglio.
The menu for the lounge was created by Cédric Vongerichten, executive chef at Perry St. in New York City.
The udon noodles with aromatic vegetable broth and green chilli is wonderful, especially when paired with a nice glass of Champagne.
The slow-baked salmon with sesame seeds and the fried chicken with a honey lemongrass glaze will probably be favourites.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.