LaGuardia Airport's Stylish New American Express Lounge Is Fantastic

The American Express Centurion Lounge is something entirely different for travellers passing through New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Located inside Terminal B (home to American, United, Southwest, Jet Blue, Air Canada, Spirit, and Frontier Airlines), the swanky enclave is a drastic departure from the often drab domestic lounges that populate most major airports around the country.

In addition to the stylish setting, the Centurion also signals a major upgrade in culinary fare for LaGuardia’s domestic rest stops. Visitors will be treated to a variety of fine dining options, specially paired wines, and signature cocktails.

Like most airport lounges, access to the Centurion comes at a price. All American Express card holders may drop in by buying a $US50 day pass. If you hold a Platinum or Centurion cards, however, membership is included.

Business Insider got a sneak peak of the lounge, which is expected to open later this month.

