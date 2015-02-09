American Express launches vintage-themed ad starring Jerry Seinfeld, John Cleese, Jackie Chan and Tina Fey to promote Apple Pay

AdAge Jerry Seinfeld is one of the stars in American Express’ Apple Pay ad.

In a somewhat unexpected move to educate customers about a new technology, American Express has launched a vintage-themed, star-studded ad to promote its partnership with Apple Pay, AdAge reports.

The spot (watch it below) rolls back the years on some of American Express’ classic ads, featuring celebrities such as John Cleese, Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, and Jackie Chan, among others.

AdAge explains that the ad, created by Ogilvy, aims to explain that while the technology people use pay with has dramatically changed, American Express’ safety and security remains timeless.

Allison Silver, American Express vice president of marketing, told AdAge that Apple Pay is a “priority message” for the brand this year and will continue to be featured in forthcoming marketing.

Other Apple Pay partners including MasterCard, Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Capital One have already launched ads featuring the contactless payment technology over the past couple of months.

BI Intelligence estimates Apple Pay will have 70 million cards registered by the end of 2015, no doubt helped by partner marketing campaigns such as these.

Here’s the American Express ad:

