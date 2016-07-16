American Express is reportedly suing Lil Wayne for $86,000 in unpaid bills

American Express has filed a lawsuit against rapper Lil Wayne for an overdue five-figure bill, TMZ reports.

The company is suing Wayne (whose real name is Dwayne Carter) for the total amount of his unpaid bills, $86,396.75, plus the cost of the company’s legal fees, according to the outlet.

The suit claims that Carter has owed the company money since December 2015.

Carter is no stranger to lawsuits.

In 2015, the rapper sued his label Cash Money Records and its CEO Birdman for $51 million dollars over the delay of his still-unreleased album “Tha Carter V.” Carter later allegedly incurred “$375,000 in unpaid legal fees” in a lawsuit from the attorney who represented him in the case.

In March, Carter filed a lawsuit against Universal Music, seeking $40 million in damages for unpaid profits to him and his Young Money artists.

American Express has reportedly declined to comment on its lawsuit against Carter, as doing so would violate its Card Member privacy policy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.