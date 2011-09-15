American Express Gives Users A Seat In The Lap Of Luxury





American Express sure has been spoiling its users lately. This week has been New York’s highly celebrated “Fashion Week” and America’s most satisfactory credit card issuer (according to recent surveys) was right up there rubbing elbows with the young and the swanky. How so?

Well, now that the card company is bed buddies with Mercedes-Benz, they decided to go ahead and plant their flag in the luxury automotive maker-sponsored event. American Express joined forces with DKNY to provide the right cardholders with a host of unique and enviable experiences.

“I am pleased to partner with American Express during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week to create a special in–season runway event for Card members showcasing the DKNY 2012 Resort Collection,” said Donna Karan, the fashion designer also in cahoots with AmEx, in an article for Investors.com

And it isn’t just her being wooed to further help AmEx woo its clientele, up-and-coming Swedish indie pop singer-songwriter Lykke Li was recruited by the company to perform at their fashion show, for tickets worth a grand total of $150.

Concerts, fashion exclusives. It’s enough to make some card users think twice about the rewards parts on the credit card applications they let gather dust in the old mailbox.

“From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln centre to the runways downtown at Milk Studios, this season American Express is providing unparalleled access to connect our card members with the designers they love,” said Jessica Igoe, Vice President of Global Sponsorship Marketing, American Express to Investors.com.

It’s not just Fashion Week that has American Express offering its customers a seat in the lap of luxury. The recent U.S. Open in Flushing, Queens has also given them an opportunity to treat users to once-in-a-lifetime incidents.

For the past eighteen years, American Express has been a partner in the annual tennis event, a smart move by all accounts on their part. This year, they upped the ante for fans that happen to have an AmEx in their wallet as well.

It introduced efforts such as US Open American Express Fan Experience (which has with it a digital serve analysis to observe plays) as well as the American Express Court Curator, which gifted fans customisations for their trip to the Open and singular offers for any members at all to use at concession stands and retail outlets on-site at the tournament, in honour of American Express’ new joint expansions a la social media sites Facebook and Foursquare.

The benefits for fans was not just in flesh at the U.S. Open but also available digitally in certain cities.

“American Express is bringing the action to hometowns across the country with live viewing parties in New York (Sept. 5-11), San Francisco (Sept. 10-11), Chicago (Sept. 10-11) and Houston (Sept. 10-11) featuring large viewing screens, stadium seating and interactive concessions,” said an article by MSN on the event and AmEx’s marketing with it.

These all, Fashion Week and the U.S. Open, represent the upper end of rewards programs, a trend that’s taken off considerably among credit card companies the last several years.

American Express has been unveiling several different programs recently, such as a revamped social media marketing package for small businesses and a brand new partnership with Virgin America. Surely investors and customers will both be carefully watching the card issuer’s next move.

